Micro-launchers : Strategic partnership between Hyprspace and Beyond Gravity

HyPrSpace and Beyond Gravity working together on the orbital micro-launcher OB-1.BORDEAUX, FRANCE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swiss company Beyond Gravity (ex. RUAG Space) and HyPrSpace will collaborate for the development of the orbital micro-launcher OB-1. Beyond Gravity will bring 40 years of experience and expertise in composite materials for the structural parts of the rocket, and separation systems. This partnership represents an important step for the Bordeaux based startup, and the beginning of a great international adventure.
HyPrSpace is developing an orbital hybrid micro-launcher that will be reusable, greener, and cheaper to use than the usual launchers on the market. Recently, they won the France 2030 call for project and raised close to 1.5 M€ in seed round. This partnership with Beyond Gravity (ex RUAG Space) is a great opportunity for the French startup. Working with an international space actor, with more than 40 years of experience in composite materials and separation systems, the partnership will greatly improve and accelerate its OB-1 micro-launcher development. Beyond Gravity will be designing and manufacturing structural composite parts of the rocket based on the innovative FlexLine technology range.
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first startup to combine agility, speed, and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leader in selected satellite products and for constellations in the New Space sector.
Beyond Gravity has delivered products for hundreds of different missions for over 40 years. What they all have in common? They all ultimately serve an important purpose that advances humankind. The activities encompass weather forecasting, satellite-based positioning, and communications in even the most remote corners of the globe, satellite data to manage natural hazards, new discoveries revealing the mysteries of our universe, scientific experiments in space and exciting new developments like self-driving cars – everything depends on space technology. With endless opportunities, they help their customers around the world make the impossible possible.
About HyPrSpace
Founded in 2019 by several space enthusiast engineers, HyPrSpace is developing a micro-launch vehicle capable of bringing 250kg of payload into orbit. It uses hybrid propulsion that mixes solid and liquid reactants, with patented innovative technology allowing a simple and reliable engine. That new engine architecture allows the OB-1 launcher to break through a 50 years old technological barrier, lowering considerably the financial and environmental cost of each launch.
That technology led HyPrSpace to be appraised by the DGA and ONERA, and supported by the CNES, the ESA and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. Lately, they also won the support of the France 2030 micro-launchers program, after raising close to 1.5 M€ in seed fund with Bpifrance, Expansion Newspace fund, Starburst accelerator, and several private investors.
