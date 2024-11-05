Transatel Expands Global 4G/5G Connectivity Solution 'Ubigi for Business' Worldwide

Ubigi for Business

Ubigi for Business enables companies to efficiently manage and connect mobile devices across more than 200 destinations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after its successful launch at the Mobility for Business show in France, Transatel is expanding its ‘Ubigi for Business’ 4G/5G solution to a global audience. Already trusted by around 30 companies in France, this service is now available for businesses around the world.Ubigi for Business enables companies to efficiently manage and connect mobile devices—smartphones, laptops, and tablets with SIM or eSIM—across more than 200 destinations. Offering secure 4G and 5G connectivity, it provides a reliable alternative to public Wi-Fi, ensuring employees stay connected and can securely access work applications while traveling. The solution also features a centralized platform that allows businesses to track data usage and control roaming costs with ease.Recent studies indicate that business travel will continue to increase in 2025. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) business travel is set to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, faster than previously predicted, reaching a record US$1.5 trillion. Even more so, over half of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are planning to spend more on business travel overseas than they did in 2023 – the top destinations in the next 12 months being respectively Europe, followed by North America and the Middle East, as reported by Travel Counsellors for Business survey. But international travel often results in high roaming costs, which Transatel aims to significantly reduce with ‘Ubigi for Business.’"The rates offered by mainstream providers are competitive locally, but they are often disproportionately high outside the European Union. With our Ubigi for Business offer, our clients can save up to 90% on their roaming fees. Our solution, which combines reliability with cost savings, has already convinced several companies," explains Marie-Julie Le Guen, Head of the Ubigi offering at Transatel. "Among the growing list of companies benefiting from Ubigi for Business is leading media organisation PA Media Group Ltd. This company has adopted Transatel's solution to ensure seamless, secure, and cost-efficient mobile connectivity for its teams, further validating the reliability and global reach of Ubigi’s 4G/5G offering."Among the growing list of companies benefiting from Ubigi for Business are an international law firm, media organisation PA Media Group, fashion brand Lacoste and technology player Acer. All have adopted Transatel's solution for secure and cost-efficient connectivity. “Ubigi has simplified our global connectivity and provided significant cost savings” says a spokesperson for the law firm.Since its prelaunch in October 2023, Ubigi for Business has gained over 30 companies, ranging from small to large companies, including NGOs, industrial firms, ministries, and international law firms. This success highlights the strong growth of the eSIM solutions market for business travelers, in which Ubigi was already a pioneer in 2017 with 1.5 million customers.“We believe 5G will revolutionize mobile connectivity for businesses. With more laptop manufacturers integrating eSIM technology, we expect even faster adoption of this solution in the coming months,” added Jacques Bonifay, CEO and co-founder of Transatel.Key Benefits of Ubigi for Business:• Seamless management and connection of mobile devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets) across 200+ destinations• Secure, reliable 4G/5G connectivity as an alternative to public Wi-Fi• Centralised platform to monitor data usage and control roaming costs• Significant cost savings, with some clients reducing roaming fees by up to 90%.Launched by Transatel in 2017, Ubigi offers global 4G/5G data connectivity with prepaid mobile internet packages tailored for travelers, mobile workers, and connected vehicle owners, all at near-local rates in over 200 destinations. Compatible with all SIM and eSIM-enabled devices—from smartphones to laptops, SD-WAN routers, and connected vehicles (BMW, Stellantis, Jaguar Land Rover)—Ubigi is built on Transatel’s robust telecom core network and its 250+ mobile operator partnerships worldwide. To ensure optimal service quality, Transatel has deployed a mobile router infrastructure across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

