Abigail’s Dragons by Patrick Matthews invites readers into the fantastical world of a girl struggling to save herself

Book 2 of Nash Dragons series, a fantasy novel for young readers, is a heart-pounding adventure that explores themes of independence, cooperation, and healing

WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abigail’s Dragons (Nash Dragons, Book 2), the latest novel from fantasy author Patrick Matthews, will transport readers into the world of a group of magical teens, trapped for reasons they can’t understand and struggling to survive. To do so, they need to solve one of life’s deepest mysteries – who they really are.

A follow-up to the award-winning Bradley's Dragons, Abigail's Dragons is the story of a girl facing a confusing, seemingly impossible dilemma, and fighting to find her place in the world. An inspiring story geared toward young readers (age 8-12), Abigail’s Dragons explores universal themes of good versus evil and the virtues of cooperation and tenacity in the face of uncertainty and great difficulty.

Abigail's Dragons has been recognized with a Kirkus Starred Review. Abigail’s Dragons is "serious, exciting coming-of-age fantasy, " Kirkus wrote. "The fantastical elements are fresh, and the relationships among the teens feel authentic. Abigail and the other sleepers are accepting yet temperamental, good-hearted but self-absorbed, brash though insecure."

“I have really enjoyed creating and exploring the world of Nash Dragons series, and I can’t wait to share this world with young readers,” said author, Patrick Matthews. “I look forward to continuing this series and creating more adventures for readers to enjoy for many years to come.”

ReadingWithYourKids.com described Abigail’s Dragons as "...a beautiful story about the power of friendship, the kindness of strangers, the power of truth and how goodness will always triumph over a grab for power. Abigail's Dragons has all the elements that make a wonderful read for this age. It is imaginatively creative, with enough complexity to challenge young adolescent thought, and a plot that propels the story forward. Highly recommended!"

“Abigail's Dragons is a stand-alone novel available in eBook, hardback, and paperback formats from Amazon, CraveBooks.com and other popular booksellers.”

About the Author

Patrick Matthews is a writer and game designer who lives in Florida. When he's not writing or playing, he can usually be found exploring the roads, searching for new adventures with his wife and two boys. You can learn more at www.pat-matthews.com.