AMERICAN FINTECH STARTUP TUO EMBARKS ON A TRADE MISSION TO EUROPE WITH SIGHTS ON EXPANDING ITS DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY
LONDON, EN, U.K., September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by company President Nicholas S. Bingham and CEO Dilan Patel, a delegation from TUO began its month-long European trade mission today in London. With plans for a U.S.A. beta launch in Q3 2023, and after the company’s announcement that its development is ahead of schedule, TUO principles have decided to accelerate its ambitious program to simultaneously deploy in the U.K., E.U., and Asia as well.
TUO represents next-gen digital banking with a unique, innovative and cost-effective small business management system on a revolutionary single-UI global platform. The company’s mission is to roll out its full, post-beta version synchronously across the world.
“After a successful American trade-mission earlier this year, we felt it necessary to continue the momentum and engage with strategic partnerships in Europe.” said Nicholas S. Bingham, while also hinting at an Asian trade mission in the near future.
Dilan Patel added “With vexatious economic forecasts around the world, start-ups and small businesses are increasingly searching for alternatives to multi-subscription, multi-platform solutions to manage their day-to-day processes in an efficient and cost-effective way. Consolidating all the monthly financial and technology costs a small business incurs, you begin to see the debilitating environment most of these operations experience - and this is a global issue. Our global trade missions are invaluable in that they help us with opportunities to meet strategic partners, find financing and potential investors, and determine the most effective and efficient manner to set up operations in those regions.”
About TUO
TUO is an easy-to-use online platform that provides a solution to the everyday challenges that SME’s face from concept to exit. New business ventures require several support mechanisms often with paralyzing costs to fully deploy / develop. Financially quantifying and qualifying the business’s potential or success becomes increasingly difficult.
TUO’s fintech heart is surrounded by proprietary alternatives to existing marketing, accounting, CRM, communications, data sharing & storage, inter/intra company user management, search tools, direct market platform for selling products and services globally, digital banking, business health advisory w/KPI analysis and valuations – as well as start-up and business incubation services, on a unique, robust Ai autonomous platform that learns and adapts according to the best business practices required to grow your SME.
