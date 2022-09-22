Submit Release
Etech Sponsor and Exhibitor at 2022 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Nashville, TN

Etech Sponsor and Exhibitor at 2022 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Nashville, TN

Matt Rocco - President & CEO

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a global leader in customer engagement solutions, is all set to participate in the upcoming world’s largest contact center event, Customer Contact Week (CCW), on October 12-14, 2022 in Nashville. 

Etech is hosting a workshop on October 12, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM CST. Joining Etech's elite speaker panel consisting of Jim Iyoob (CCO) and Shanwdra Tobias (VP, CX) will be Christopher Basile, VP Call Center Operations of Phone.com. Etech's session “Data Driven Humans: The Synergy Of Culture & Data “ will be focused on effective use of data for improved customer experiences and employee retention.

The attendees will get an opportunity to discuss the crucial impact that data analytics can have on call center turnover and customer journey. For one-on-one discussions with the panel drop by Etech's booth #207 on October 13-14. The event will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Nashville. You can pre-book your meetings here.

Take advantage of Etech’s discount code - 22CCW_ETECH to receive 20% off your registration. 

The highlights of the session includes discussion on:
Deriving actionable insights from data
How to leverage data driven culture to boost agent performance and retention
How to use data to eliminate silos
What are the proven techniques to improve Contact Center Agility, Conversion and Agent Experience
What are the Contact Center Analytics tools imperative to success

“Contact Center leaders have volumes of information at their fingertips, but a high percentage of them are struggling, not having the expertise and tools to use the data for business growth. Studies have shown that 67% of the amassed data remains unused every year. Here is where Etech's powerful solution comprising of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence comes into picture. Etech's experts are excited to share how one can leverage data analytics and the proven formula of developing a data-driven culture to deliver remarkable customer experiences and improve agent retention through our session." said Matt Rocco, Etech’s President & CEO

To learn more about the event and use our discount code (22CCW_ETECH), you can visit the CCW Nashville website.

Veronica Chimney
Etech Global Services
+1 936-371-2640
email us here

