Tech For Good Rally Hosted by Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
Tech & Data Rally Created for Financial Institutions & Commercial Organizations to Implement Tools Into Their Existing Operations to Combat Human Trafficking
We are expecting this to open the floodgates for other financial institutions to follow, after hearing about the enormous impact this makes on the lives of the most vulnerable in their local area.”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a not-for-profit organization that operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibility, today announced it is hosting its first Tech For Good Rally on October 6-7, 2022. This two-day event will enable financial institutions and other commercial organizations to leverage high-risk human trafficking tools in which they can cross-reference against their customer/transaction database, identify anomalies, and investigate and provide findings to appropriate law enforcement and regulatory bodies. The goal will be to provide actionable intelligence so that the appropriate authorities have the data they need to take action against human traffickers in their jurisdictions.
— Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive
A variety of our tech and data partners, such as long-time ATII collaborator, Nomino Data, along with Giant Oak, and Vital4 will provide participating organizations with a trial of their data tools to utilize during the Rally. By integrating these tools into each organization's applications to supplement investigation, the Tech For Good Rally participants and sponsors also benefit from the ability to receive valuable feedback with real-time business use-cases through showcasing their emerging technology to participants from high-level companies, like Truist, Royal Bank of Canada, Synchrony, PNC Bank, Bread Financial, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and others. Moneygram International and ManchesterCF are also supporting sponsors of the event.
Compliance & AML Professionals, Fraud & Financial Crime Investigators, Security Professionals, Risk Management, BSA Officers, and Compliance Officers, Risk Officers - and their companies are now, more than ever, acutely aware of the existence of human trafficking in the US and are looking for ways to detect this illicit activity within their own operations and supply chain. Statistics on human trafficking globally show an astonishing and alarming impact, with the International Labour Organization estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Because of these staggering statistics, many companies are working toward implementing social impact initiatives that include anti-human trafficking measures so that they can figuratively “follow the money to fight slavery” - which is ATII’s tagline.
“We are excited to see the results of the Rally, from carving out two entire days for participating institutions to leverage our anti-trafficking tools and those of our partners to identifying and reporting unusual activity or customer relationships that are potentially indicative of human trafficking” - states Aaron Kahler, Founder and CEO of Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative. “We are expecting this first Rally to open the floodgates for other financial institutions to follow suit, after hearing about the enormous impact this makes on the lives of the most vulnerable in their local area. As public and private organizations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers.”
The use of technology can enable exploitation or create opportunity. The future success in eradicating human trafficking will depend on how law enforcement, tech companies, criminal justice systems, financial institutions, retail stores, and others can leverage technology to create a positive social impact. ATII hopes to disrupt the operations, economics, and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets.
About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)
Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at www.followmoneyfightslavery.org.
