Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Development, Challenges, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2030

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures are key factors driving global market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the industry. The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2022 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns within the forecast period 2022-2030

augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 14.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and use and integration of newer more sophisticated solutions in medical procedures are factors driving augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market revenue growth.

Rising adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications can be attributed enhanced ability for healthcare providers and surgeons to provide more effective health services and gain ability to train healthcare personnel more efficiently and effectively are other factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing trend of digitalization and advancements in technologies in the healthcare sector, and ability to extend augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into various other areas of care management such as in cancer treatment and research, in treatment of autism, depression therapy, and virtual reality-based organ models are effective in reducing trauma.

Some key factors hampering augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market include data privacy safety and concerns, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of equipment. Extreme engagement in screens can cause strain to the eyes. In addition, low performance and lack of capability to deploy advanced technologies in healthcare are other factor hampering market revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market.

Radical Highlights of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

