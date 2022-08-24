Tissue Engineering Market Size, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for regenerative medicine is bolstering the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of health conditions

Tissue engineering is a biomedical engineering discipline that incorporates biology with engineering to recreate tissues or cells using materials and relevant biochemical and physicochemical factors to enhance or replace the biological tissues. These tissues are derived from patients via muscle biopsy or bone marrow to ensure no adverse immune responses. Tissue engineering is a viable alternative to reconstruction surgeries, tissue transplants, and other surgical interventions to reform or repair damaged tissues.

The main goal of tissue engineering is to regenerate constructs that essentially restore, maintain, and improve the damaged tissues or whole organs. Artificial skin and cartilage are examples of engineered tissues that have been approved by the U.S. FDA. Tissue engineering also finds its extensive usage in regenerative medicine, and the two terms have become extensively interchangeable.

Tissue Engineering Market: Dynamics

The rising potential of the tissue engineering procedures in treating irreversible damage of the tissues and rising demand for regenerative medicine is bolstering the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of health conditions, diabetes, obesity, and other disorders and increasing the need for regenerative medicine is driving the market's growth. Other conditions such as lifestyle-induced changes, increasing geriatric population, and growing cases of traumatic injuries are anticipated to bolster the industry's growth over the forecast period.

Technological developments in tissue engineering and the designing of in vitro implants using 3D printers are expected to bolster the market's growth in the coming years. The rising number of reconstructive surgeries and replacement surgeries is anticipated to add traction to the market's growth. Moreover, the broad scope of development and extensive research in tissue engineering are expected to impact the market positively.

Tissue Engineering Market Segmentation

Type

Synthetic Materials

Biologically Derived Materials

Others

Application

Orthopedics

Musculoskeletal & Spine

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Skin and Integumentary

Cord Blood and Cell Banking

GI, Gynecology

Cancer

Urology

Others

COVID-19 Impact on the Tissue Engineering Market

The report offers an extensive analysis of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Tissue Engineering Market. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research done by the analyst to survey the pandemic's impact on the supply chain and other vital aspects. The report provides a complete analysis of the market trends, macro and microeconomic factors, and market dynamics changes. Rising R&D activities and increasing funding is accelerating the growth of the industry. It also offers a current and future assessment of the pandemic's impact on the market.

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

