Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market 2022-2027: Rapid digitalization across healthcare sector | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare sector to streamline operations and lower costs related to healthcare facilities

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market

Cloud computing in healthcare sector has boosted efficiency of healthcare operations while simultaneously reducing costs. Cloud computing has revolutionized healthcare sector owing to the extensive availability of on-demand and internet-based services that has helped healthcare professionals to provide high-quality and personalized care. Cloud computing has also enhanced patient engagement solutions by offering patients secure and safe access to their own healthcare data, in turn, improving patient outcomes. Cloud computing gives seamless access to healthcare providers to patient data from different sources to help prescribe medications and treatment protocols in a timely manner. Cloud computing enhances interoperability which enables seamless data transfer and accelerate robust delivery and efficiency of healthcare services.

The Global Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Increasing investment in healthcare IT sector by major companies operating in the market to develop robust, secure, and safe solutions is further contributing to revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, cloud computing has proven to be beneficial in providing patient care across remote locations and is also a key factor driving market growth. However, increasing concerns regarding data safety, cloud breaches, and lack of standardization of cloud platforms are some factors expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/283

Some of the players profiled in the report are: Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Non-clinical information system segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cloud computing for various other medical operations such as healthcare information sharing, fraud analysis, and billing and account management among others.

Private cloud segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increased ability to monitor and maintain confidential patient data.

Software-as-a-Service segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing benefits of SaaS solutions such as better scalability, multi-tenant efficiency, and centralized management of operations.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so going ahead. Revenue growth of the region can be attributed to rapid advancements in cloud services, integration of cloud-based services such as EHR, and robust presence of key companies in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market based on cloud type, service, application, price model, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-market

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Extensive coverage of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market with historical analysis and accurate forecast estimations

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and restraints along with threats and limitations

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to fortify their presence in the industry

An in-depth analysis of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market with respect to regions and segments to offer a better understanding of the current trends

Comprehensive details about the Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market performance

In-depth assessment of the changing dynamics of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market

The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/283

Browse Related Reports –

Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) Market: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/non-fungible-token-nfts-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-57-316-3-million-in-2030-increasing-use-of-nfts-in-supply-chain-and-logistics-and-rising-demand-for-decentralized-marketplaces-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-according-to-emer-862370998.html

Digital Human Avatar Market: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-human-avatar-market-size-to-reach-usd-527-58-billion-in-2030-growth-of-retail-sector-and-rising-focus-on-providing-24-7-serviceability-to-customers-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-according-to-emergen-research-865372322.html

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market-size-to-reach-usd-20-48-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-for-high-speed-internet-connectivity-and-bandwidth-along-with-minimum-interference-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-resear-899375880.html

Biodefense Market: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biodefense-market-size-to-reach-usd-20-13-billion-in-2028-rapid-advancements-in-the-field-of-biotechnology-and-availability-of-advanced-biothreat-detection-devices-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-research-809352226.html

Cryotherapy Market: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cryotherapy-market-size-to-reach-usd-407-5-million-in-2028-rising-demand-for-cryotherapy-for-treating-migraines-and-increasing-use-of-targeted-localized-cryotherapy-to-treat-low-risk-tumors-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according--811730957.html

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or queries about customization options, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.