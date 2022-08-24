Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Size Worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027| Industry trends – Advancement in technology.

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the driving factor influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.

The all-encompassing report on the Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market projects the prospective growth of the industry. It gives and extensive analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings to draw a forecast of the growth in the years 2020 to 2027. The study estimates the potential growth of the industry and the factors responsible for the expansion of the business. The study highlights the driving forces, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market.

Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings. The market is witnessing high demand due to the need to enhance visibility and aesthetic appeal. The application of consumer goods such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable, have become crucial in the current age. To avoid fingerprints on the surface of the touch screen, anti-fingerprint coatings are applied.

Continuous research and development have led to the increasing effectiveness of these coatings, which will increase the utility and adoption of the market product. Market players are focusing on the launch of innovative products to enhance their profitability. Consumer goods manufacturers are launching new smartphones and tablets with anti-fingerprint coatings.

In October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.

Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The anti-fingerprint market in the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. This is due to the growing automotive and building & construction industries. The region also has a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacture of solar panels.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Key Points of Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrophobic Coating

Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Television

Wearables

Others

Building & Construction

Architectural Glass

Ceramic Sanitary ware

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Leading Companies of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

