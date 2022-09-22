Food Traceability Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Focus on more transparency across the food supply chain, use of predictive analysis, and better visibility of goods

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Food Traceability Market Forecast to 2028

According to the latest research report by Emergen Research, titled “Food Traceability Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Food Traceability industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

Continuous consumer demand for more transparency related to food product aspects to be provided on product labels – from origin of raw materials to agricultural practices and ingredients used in the production of food products – is expected to support market growth going ahead. Raw material traceability solutions provide complete visibility, thereby enabling consumers to know producer details with socio-economic profile information, farming practices, and potential human and environmental impact, and deployment of these solutions is expected to continue to incline and in turn, boost , market growth.

Go here to grab your free sample report now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/843

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Food Traceability market, we have included a detailed segmentation of Food Traceability. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model and value chain for the Food Traceability market has also been included in the study. The report covers a market attractiveness analysis for palm oil segments. Product segments and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness in the market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-traceability-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability segments on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Thermal Printers

Tags & Labels

PDA with GPS

2D & 1D Scanners

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS

Infrared

RFID/RTLS

Barcode

Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy

Fisheries

Beverages

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Meat & Livestock

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers

Defense

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse

Government

The report is a collection of industry analysts' first-hand data, qualitative and quantitative analysis, inputs from industry specialists, and industry participants throughout the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing variables along with market attractiveness for each segment. The report also includes a qualitative analysis of the impact of market factors on market segments as well as geographies.

Segmentation By Region

North America: The U.S, Canada

Europe: France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/843

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1. What is Size & Share Of Food Traceability market?

Q2. What is the total market worth of Food Traceability market?

Q3. What is the Food Traceability market growth?

Q4. What are the recent trends affecting the Food Traceability market?

Q5. Which segment accounted for the largest Food Traceability market share?

Q6. Who are the key companies/players in the Food Traceability market?

Q7. What are the factors driving the Food Traceability market?

Q8. Which region is expected to project the highest market share in the global Food Traceability market?

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Food Traceability market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Food Traceability industry.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

jet lag therapy market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584436835/jet-lag-therapy-market-demand-scope-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027

finfet technology market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584437418/finfet-technology-market-size-demand-scope-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027

spinal implants and surgery devices market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584438449/spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market-2020-future-demand-top-key-players-and-growth-2027

augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584442323/augmented-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market-report-2022-2030-industry-share-size-and-forecast

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.