Jet Lag Therapy Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Changes in the working shift timings associated with relocation after travel

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Jet Lag Therapy Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Jet Lag Therapy market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Jet Lag Therapy market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others.

The competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented in nature. The market players are focused on strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their market position. The market players are also focused on enhancing their product offerings to better cater to the changing needs of users and stay competitive. As a result, market players are investing more in research and development to enhance their product offerings. Furthermore, the companies are also collaborating with universities worldwide to support technical development, academic research, and innovation

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

The global Jet Lag Therapy market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Jet Lag Therapy market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Jet Lag Therapy market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

