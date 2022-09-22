New virtual academy helps business community support sustainability and human rights
Trade Impact Academy offers cohort-based interdisciplinary learnings to corporate teams and professionals in an effort to accelerate global progress.
For the past decade, Sara Schoenfeld has examined the global supply chain as a management consultant, attorney and philanthropist. In doing so, she has recognized a hard truth; people do not understand how their daily choices impact the environment or global human rights.
Driven by the conviction that people aspire to contribute positively to the world at large, Schoenfeld founded Trade Impact Academy. The Academy launches this month with a goal of bringing participants an interdisciplinary approach and curriculum that is centered on establishing a mindset for progress, collaboration and innovation. The interactive learnings are designed to inspire and empower individuals to support widespread market-driven progress. Trade Impact Academy's workshops are cohort-based, meaning teams work together to go through the learning experience. The Academy's workshops are designed for busy professionals and teams and incorporate a mix of on-demand, real-time lectures, and group sessions. Though training is taken as part of a cohort, students can learn at their own pace.
“We designed Trade Impact Academy learnings to speak to people's passions and intelligence,” explains Trade Impact Academy founder and CEO, Sara Schoenfeld. “Human rights are not lofty concepts that only get discussed in complex government or NGO reports. I firmly believe that we can drive unprecedented progress if we can connect everyday marketplace decisions with the impacts of those decisions on global human rights.”
Trade Impact Academy offers mini-courses and in-depth workshops on topics surrounding sustainability, fair trade, business impact and human rights. Trade Impact Academy also offers brands and organizations the option of fully customized private team learnings.
For more information about the Academy and upcoming cohorts, please visit www.tradeimpactacademy.com.
For the latest information, news, and inspiration, stream Unlocking Impact, a podcast hosted by Trade Impact Academy's founder Sara Schoenfeld. New podcasts are available every month and can be downloaded or streamed from iTunes, Spotify, and Podbean, as well as other podcast platforms.
To connect with Trade Impact Academy on social media, please follow Trade Impact Academy on LinkedIn, @TradeImpactAcademy on Instagram, or @TradeImpctAcdmy on Twitter.
