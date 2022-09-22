Retaining Talent During Organizational Change and Transition: Vantage Point Webcast With Chester and Adrian

Vantage Circle hosted the 6th episode of the Vantage Point webcast on 20th Sept, 2022 with Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick.

We achieved a great response on the webcast and I hope we could provide some meaningful insights on the topic through this session.” — Adrian Gostick, New York Times bestselling business author

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, successfully hosted the sixth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 20th September, 2022.

Adrian and Chester, in the episode, showed light on the topic “Retaining Talent during Organizational Change and Transition” with the guest speakers. The webcast highlighted how HR and managers should approach an inevitable transition to retain their best people.

The sixth Vantage Point webcast attempted in addressing that every organization, at some point, goes through change or transition. And during this disruptive period of change, HR professionals and line managers face the most important task of retaining the best talent. Retaining talent is never easy, and during disruptions, it becomes tougher.

The guest speakers for the episode included Whitney Johnson, CEO of Disruption Advisors and Author and Denis Hickey, VP, Total Rewards and People Operations at Gympass.

In the sixth episode, Adrian and Chester emphasized the following points:

-How to spot the hidden gems to retain during transitions?

-Do’s and Don’ts for HR managers to retain the best talent during the transition.

-Important steps HR and line managers should take during a period of organizational change.

In the webcast, Whitney Johnson talked about the S-Curve and the 6 stages of growth which will help the employees analyze and understand the change and feel secure. Denis Hickey, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of communication in the workplace for better goals and awareness among the employees.

For more information and to access the previous webcasts visit: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton are the New York Times best-selling authors of Leading with Gratitude, The Carrot Principle and All In. They have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle said, “During the times of great resignation and quiet quitting happening globally, it has become the utmost necessity for an organization to come up with a strategy to retain their talents and through this webcast by Adrian and Chester discussed the same”.

“We achieved a great response on the webcast and I hope we could provide some meaningful insights on the topic through this session. We always look forward to sharing more of our experiences and thoughts on the HR space.”, said Adrian Gostick, Owner of The Culture Works.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

