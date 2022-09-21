Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, September 21 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 21, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Harold James.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
September 21, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 17, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of October 17, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, October 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
202 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
202 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
195 – 7 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Consideration of A05624
(Williams)
198 – 4
202 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
202 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
202 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Motion to Suspend the
Rules for Consideration
of A05641 (Bullock)
89 – 113 (Failed)
189 – 13 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
202 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 230 Health
HR 231 Judiciary
HB 2840 Transportation
HB 2841 Transportation
HB 2842 Insurance
HB 2843 Education
SB 129 Health
SB 431 Game and Fisheries
SB 488 State Government
SB 831 Local Government
SB 1255 Environmental Resources and Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 2638 To Appropriations
SB 118 To Appropriations
SB 1123 To Appropriations
SB 1199 To Appropriations
SB 1201 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 34 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1178 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1671 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2287 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2425 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2538 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2682 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2783 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 736 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2174 From Children and Youth as Committed
HB 2400 From Children and Youth as Amended
HR 228 From Children and Youth as Committed
SB 522 From Children and Youth as Amended
SB 431 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
SB 319 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 1083 From Labor and Industry as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 929
HB 1218
HB 2286
SB 225
SB 562
SB 786
SB 807
SB 1043
SB 1152
SB 1208
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 929
HB 1218
HB 2286
SB 1043
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report comparing the Department of Transportation's practices in maintaining and completing infrastructure projects to other states.
202 – 0
202 – 0
A Concurrent Resolution recognizing the month of September 2022 as "UD Strong Month" in Pennsylvania.
202 – 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, October 24, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.