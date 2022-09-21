Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 21, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Harold James.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

September 21, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 17, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of October 17, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, October 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 230 Health

HR 231 Judiciary

HB 2840 Transportation

HB 2841 Transportation

HB 2842 Insurance

HB 2843 Education

SB 129 Health

SB 431 Game and Fisheries

SB 488 State Government

SB 831 Local Government

SB 1255 Environmental Resources and Energy

Bills Recommitted

HB 2638 To Appropriations

SB 118 To Appropriations

SB 1123 To Appropriations

SB 1199 To Appropriations

SB 1201 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 34 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1178 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1671 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2287 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2425 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2538 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2682 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2783 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 736 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2174 From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2400 From Children and Youth as Amended

HR 228 From Children and Youth as Committed

SB 522 From Children and Youth as Amended

SB 431 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 319 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 1083 From Labor and Industry as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 2286

SB 225

SB 562

SB 786

SB 807

SB 1043

SB 1152

SB 1208

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 2286

SB 1043

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 130 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report comparing the Department of Transportation's practices in maintaining and completing infrastructure projects to other states. A05636 (ORTITAY) 202 – 0 202 – 0 HR 226 A Concurrent Resolution recognizing the month of September 2022 as "UD Strong Month" in Pennsylvania. 202 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, October 24, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.