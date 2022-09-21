Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 21, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Harold James.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

September 21, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 17, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of October 17, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, October 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

HB 34 PN 3506

202 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1178 PN 3467

202 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1671 PN 3055

195 – 7           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2287 PN 3514

 

Motion to Proceed for

Consideration of A05624

(Williams)

 

 

198 – 4          

 

202 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2425 PN 3505

202 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2538 PN 3021

202 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2682 PN 3260

 

Motion to Suspend the

Rules for Consideration

of A05641 (Bullock)

 

 

89 – 113        (Failed)

 

189 – 13        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2783 PN 3456

202 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 230     Health

HR 231     Judiciary

                   

HB 2840   Transportation

HB 2841   Transportation

HB 2842   Insurance

HB 2843   Education

                   

SB 129      Health

 

SB 431      Game and Fisheries

 

SB 488      State Government

 

SB 831      Local Government

 

SB 1255    Environmental Resources and Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2638      To Appropriations

SB 118         To Appropriations

SB 1123       To Appropriations

SB 1199       To Appropriations

SB 1201       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 34           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1178      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1671      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2287      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2425      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2538      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2682      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2783      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 736         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2174      From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2400      From Children and Youth as Amended

HR 228        From Children and Youth as Committed

SB 522         From Children and Youth as Amended

SB 431         From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 319         From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 1083       From Labor and Industry as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 2286

SB 225

SB 562

SB 786

SB 807

SB 1043

SB 1152

SB 1208

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 2286

SB 1043

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 130

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report comparing the Department of Transportation's practices in maintaining and completing infrastructure projects to other states.

 

 

 A05636 (ORTITAY)

202 – 0

 

 

202 – 0

HR 226

A Concurrent Resolution recognizing the month of September 2022 as "UD Strong Month" in Pennsylvania.

202 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, October 24, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

