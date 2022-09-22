Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement for Eric Schmitt in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be a staunch defender of free enterprise and pro-growth solutions in the United States Senate,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist of the U.S. Chamber. “In the Senate, his leadership will be critical on behalf of Missouri and the nation to support policy solutions that will bolster entrepreneurs, job creators, and the workforce. The Chamber is proud to support and endorse Attorney General Schmitt, and we look forward to working together when he is the next U.S. Senator representing the great state of Missouri.”

"As job creators contend with rising inflation and skyrocketing energy prices, I will always fight to lower taxes, cut red tape, and push back on overreaching government mandates," said Attorney General Eric Schmitt, candidate for U.S. Senate.

“Through his years of service to Missouri at the state level, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been a continuous voice for the business community and the needs of Missourians,” said Dan Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “He has a record of championing pro-free enterprise policies that ensure economic growth in the state and will continue to do so as a U.S. Senator. The Missouri Chamber congratulates Attorney General Schmitt on his well-deserved endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to his continued partnership in the next Congress.”

