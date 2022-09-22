New Security Feature “Passkey" Added to Authgear for App Developers
Authgear allows developers to integrate advanced security features into their apps within minutes
By utilizing Passkey in their system, developers can eliminate any risks associated with passwords, including phishing and credential leaks, by completely replacing passwords.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authgear, a user authentication solution designed for app developers, has unveiled its newest feature, Passkey, a user-authentication standard backed by an alliance of tech giants including Apple, Microsoft, and Google. Passkey replaces passwords with cryptographic key pairs that are extremely strong, and can never be guessed.
— Fung Cheng, product manager for Authgear
Passkey is otherwise known as FIDO multi-device credentials, a new technology sweeping the market that makes it convenient to use FIDO's phishing-resistant authentication methods across multiple devices. By supporting Passkeys on apps, users can sign up or log in across devices without having to memorize and enter complex passwords that are vulnerable to different attacks.
During the signup process, users only need to provide a username to create a new account. Afterwards, they can be authenticated with a biometric sensor, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, PIN, or even a pattern. This significantly reduces friction in the signup and login processes, helping businesses increase app conversion rates.
“Remembering multiple passwords across services is a challenge, leading many app users to choose weak passwords or reuse the same one for everything, increasing vulnerability to potential threats,” said Fung Cheng, product manager for Authgear. “We designed our system to help developers enable Passkeys in their apps in just a few minutes. By utilizing Passkey in their system, developers can eliminate any risks associated with passwords, including phishing and credential leaks, by completely replacing passwords.”
With Passkey, users can easily log into websites or apps on different devices without having to re-enroll on every device on every account. Moreover, users can also log in across different platforms by scanning the displayed QR code with the registered device.
Authgear is known for supplying app developers with innovative security features, user management system, and a next-level user experience. Authgear provides:
Advanced Security Features - Ensure secure access for all apps by MFA, passwordless, biometrics, SSO, session management.
Easy Integration - Pre-built frontend such as signup/login page, user settings, forgot passwords and more are included. They are optimized for superior user experience, bringing low-friction transactions into apps quickly.
User Management - Use the portal to manage user profiles and sessions. The same identity can be used across apps, and ensures the right users have the appropriate access to resources.
For more information on Authgear and Passkeys, visit www.authgear.com.
About Authgear
Authgear is a flagship product of Skymakers (https://www.skymakers.co.uk), an app studio that has been serving various Enterprises and Startups in the UK, Canada, US, Hong Kong and Taiwan since 2009. Our mission, is to help developers build better, more secure, privacy-aware software with our open source technologies. For more information, visit www.authgear.com.
###
Fung Cheng
Authgear
+ +44 2082 318848
fung@authgear.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn