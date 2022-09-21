The state’s courts are generally more pro-consumer in antitrust litigation than federal courts, and California has a law, the Cartwright Act, that is unfriendly to “vertical restraints” between a company and its suppliers, court watchers say.
You just read:
Amazon Faces Expansive California Antitrust Law in Pricing Suit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.