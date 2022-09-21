Sweet Grass Vodka establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sweet Grass Vodka, a family-owned spirits and distilling company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The company’s $1.7 million investment will create 47 new jobs.

Founded in 2020, Sweet Grass Vodka crafts innovative and high-quality vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes. The company is committed to locally sourced ingredients and is known worldwide for its award-winning vodka.

Located at 1640 Meeting Street in Charleston, Sweet Grass Vodka’s new facility will be its first operation in Charleston County and its second location in South Carolina. The Charleston facility will be a bottling plant, offering a tasting room for spirits and small bites.

Operations are expected to be online in October. Individuals interested in joining the Sweet Grass Vodka team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

"We are enthusiastic about launching our second location in South Carolina in the beautiful upper peninsula of Charleston. We are proud of our quality, locally sourced vodka — and this new facility will showcase Sweet Grass Vodka on a larger scale."

-Sweet Grass Vodka Chief Executive Officer Jarrod Swanger

“Again and again, South Carolina has shown it is one of the best places in the world to do business. This announcement by Sweet Grass Vodka is further proof of our pro-business environment, and we’re excited to see what this locally grown company has in store for the future. Congratulations to Sweet Grass Vodka on its establishment in Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate Sweet Grass Vodka on their new operations in Charleston County and applaud their continued growth within our borders. The opportunities with this announcement underscore South Carolina’s burgeoning distilling and craft brewing sector.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to welcome Sweet Grass Vodka to our community and look forward to its continued growth and success. Using the best of locally sourced ingredients, Sweet Grass Vodka is committed to an authentic homegrown experience.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor