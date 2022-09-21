FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Marketplace to host Dungeons and Dragons Tournament at Upcoming Comic Con

Fanboys Marketplace, pop culture and collectible toy store, will host a Dungeons and Dragon tournament at their upcoming Power Rangers in Space Reunion Event.

On November 19th, Fanboys Comic-Con will have a Dungeons and Dragons tournament to coincide with their Power Rangers in Space Reunion Event. Both activities will take place simultaneously on that Saturday. The D&D Tournament will be limited to five tables and five players at each table. Interested players must sign up to play at the Fanboys Marketplace flagship store off of Camp Bowie in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament will be held on the 19th from 12pm to 4pm with prizes to be awarded to winning tables.

“Our previous tournament was very popular so we are excited to bring this back to our store and offer this experience to our Fanboys community.”-Rob Steward, Fanboys Vice President.

About Fanboys

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com