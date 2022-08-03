Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,542 in the last 365 days.

Fanboys Marketplace Donates over 5,000 Toys to Cook Children's Medical Center

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Marketplace, a retailer known for pop culture gifts and collectibles, donated over 5,000 toys to Cook Children's Medical Center in downtown Fort Worth on Monday, August 1. The collection of toys included action figures and more, which will be distributed to Cook Children's young patients.

"You cannot wrap your mind around the quantity of action figures we go through, but it's a crazy amount," says Megan Hodges, donations coordinator at Cook Children's Hospital. "Patients love them, and many times they take them home. Both boys and girls love action figures. Superheroes rock!"

With six locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and a new headquarters opening in 2023, Fanboys is looking to expand its philanthropic endeavors as the company experiences significant growth since opening its first store in 2020.

"Kids need help, and I'm happy we can donate some toys to help them while they're in the hospital," owner Mike Rogers says.

About Fanboys Marketplace

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture-inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. and also opened five other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Golden Triangle Mall in Denton, North East Mall in Hurst, Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. In 2023, Fanboys plans to open an approximately 15,311-square-foot headquarters and distribution center at 1320 Town Square Drive in Ridgmar Town Square.

Learn more about Fanboys Marketplace at fanboysmarketplace.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Rogers
Ph: 817-521-6153
fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

Michael Rogers
Fanboys LLC
+1 817-521-6153
email us here

You just read:

Fanboys Marketplace Donates over 5,000 Toys to Cook Children's Medical Center

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.