Fanboys Marketplace Announces Partnership with Trafficjam Games LLC to Bring VR Gaming to the Retail Floor

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Marketplace, Dallas/Fort Worth’s premium pop culture store for gifts, toys, collectibles and more, partners with Trafficjam Games LLC to bring Virtual Reality Arcade gaming online and in-store.

Trafficjam Games LLC transforms physical stores into a living MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game), by giving customers the chance to battle creatures, play mini-games, and also win crypto currency that can be traded for physical prizes. “Trafficjam LLC is the arcade reborn in spirit, with an evolution in design, bringing virtual reality and mixed reality into the arcade experience, with cloud-based save games, and digital virtual currency in place of brass tokens. It’s a futuristic version of the classic arcade game,” says Thomas Conley, the designer behind Trafficjam LLC.

With plans to go live at Fanboys’ new location in Fort Worth early in 2023, it’s another way Fanboys is enhancing customer’s experience when it comes to community building through popular culture.

About Fanboys Marketplace:

Fanboys Marketplace is experiencing explosive growth having opened four new locations in 2022 alone: now including Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Brookfield Properties’ Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall in Arlington, TX. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys in its six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

