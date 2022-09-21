Submit Release
Several Stolen Service Seals Returned to Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort

Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have been returned.

Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after they were found alongside Alabama Highway 225.

Each seal is in good condition. The U.S. Navy seal has not been located.

“First, we want to thank the community for its support since learning of the theft a month and a half ago,” Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis said. “It remains incredibly frustrating trying to comprehend that someone would steal from a Veterans cemetery, but we know this disrespectful act does not represent the wonderful residents of Baldwin County and the Gulf Coast.”

ADVA reported the theft on Aug. 7 when it was discovered four of the five service seals displayed on the cemetery’s memorial wall below the American flag across from the committal shelter were missing. In the process of the seals being stolen, there was damage done to the memorial wall and other property.

If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

