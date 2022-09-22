Cannabis Technology Expert Dawne Morris to Speak at Lucky Leaf Expo Events
Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis.
Dawne Morris, co-founder and CMO of Proteus 420, will share her expertise on how cannabis businesses can best maximize technology and data for optimal success at a series of upcoming Lucky Leaf Expo events around the country.
The Lucky Leaf Expo Events Include:
September 22, 11 a.m., in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Morris is also on a business panel at this event.)
October 8, 11 a.m., in Jackson, Mississippi.
October 21, 11 a.m., in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Proteus 420 supports manufacturing, cultivation, distribution, and dispensary operators in markets throughout the U.S. and North America as a market-leading ERP system.
Morris has decades of finance, digital marketing, and design experience. She previously helped grow and expand the digital agency PIXELED.net and developed a successful hosting enterprise, Illuminated Hosting Service, LLC. In 2008, she pivoted her expertise to the cannabis market, partnering with her husband David Morris to establish Proteus 420.
Considered one of the first and most trusted cannabis seed-to-sale software systems, Proteus 420 is focused on business growth and a streamlined user experience while addressing the complexities of industry compliance. Morris was instrumental in integrating her knowledge of internet marketing into the technology platform to help businesses scale successfully.
The Lucky Leaf Expos are informational events for the legal cannabis and hemp industry. Customers, investors, business owners and executives come to network and learn from industry leaders of the ever-evolving cannabis market.
“We offer highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. We do this through utilizing the latest technology and data—something that can benefit all cannabis businesses of all sizes,” said Dawne Morris. “I look forward to sharing the latest information with fellow cannabis business owners and entrepreneurs. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and change, keeping up with the latest technology is crucial for success.”
About Proteus 420
Established in 2008, Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Proteus 420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. Proteus 420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. Proteus 420 is a validated software provider with METRC, Leaf Data Systems, and BioTrack THC.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
