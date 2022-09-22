Cansel to offer NavVis VLX wearable mobile mapping systems to Geospatial market in Canada
Wearable mobile mapping systems will be sold and supported throughout Canada exclusively by Cansel
The NavVis solution is a perfect addition to Cansel’s reality capture portfolio. This high-accuracy SLAM solution is a complementary tool for both new and mature reality capture clients.”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansel, a hardware, software, and service provider to engineering, surveying, construction, and utility industries, announced today a distribution agreement with German-based NavVis, a leading developer of mobile mapping reality capture solutions. Under the agreement, Cansel will sell and support the NavVis VLX solution, a wearable scanning system that enables fast data capture of complex structures using advanced Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology. Cansel will be the exclusive reseller of the NavVis solution to the geospatial market in Canada.
Ideal for surveyors, engineers, or geospatial professionals, the NavVis VLX is designed to capture complex areas accurately as the user walks around a site.
Using a combination of LiDAR sensors, four cameras for 360-degree imagery, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), and advanced SLAM software, the NavVis VLX can deliver survey-grade point cloud data up to 10 times faster than terrestrial 3D laser scanning methods.
To demonstrate the NavVis VLX solution, Cansel and NavVis will be offering a free webinar on 5 October 2022 at 1:00 PM EST/ 10:00 AM PST. The webinar will feature highlights of the NavVis VLX mobile mapping solution and how it can save geospatial professionals time and re-work.
"At Cansel, we pride ourselves in offering the best and most useful technology to our customers in the geospatial sector,” says Martin Trudelle, president at Cansel. “The NavVis solution is a perfect addition to Cansel’s Reality Capture portfolio. This high-accuracy SLAM solution is a complementary tool for both new and mature Reality Capture clients working in the architectural, BIM, VDC, and construction space. We’re excited to add this unique product to our portfolio of industry-leading solutions.”
“Thanks to our partnership with the NavVis team in Germany, our professional services team is trained and ready to support Cansel customers,” adds Alain Sirois, SVP at Cansel. “It’s great that the NavVis VLX is fully compatible with the field tools our customers are already using. It can capture control points measured by a total station or GNSS rovers, and it supports national and global coordinates for precise geo-registration and alignment of datasets.”
“Cansel brings in a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovation, and we couldn't be happier to announce our partnership with them to serve the Canadian geospatial market," said Finn Boysen, Chief Revenue Officer at NavVis. "We align extremely well with Cansel’s mission, to increase field-to-finish efficiency and profitability, and believe our ground-breaking hardware solution, NavVis VLX, will help their customers do just that," he adds.
To schedule a demonstration of the NavVis solution, visit Cansel’s website.
About Cansel
Cansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca.
About NavVis
Bridging the gap between the physical and digital world, NavVis enables service providers and enterprises to capture and share the built environment as photorealistic digital twins.
Our SLAM-based mobile mapping systems generate high-quality data with survey-grade accuracy at speed and scale. And with our digital factory solutions, users are equipped to make better operational decisions, boost productivity, streamline business processes, and improve profitability.
Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in the United States and China, NavVis has customers worldwide in the surveying, AEC, and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit www.navvis.com.
