HBCU National Center Bestows $41,000 to HBCUs

Anyiah Chambers, HBCU National Center Ambassador

The HBCU National Center Foundation bestows $41,000 to the HBCUs whose presidents or chancellors are participating in the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HBCU National Center Foundation is bestowing $41,000 in Intern Support Grants to the HBCUs whose presidents or chancellors are participating in the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference, sponsored by the White House Initiative on HBCUs. The Intern Support Grant is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C. internship program.

On September 22, grants to the following institutions will be announced at the National Center Reception hosted by Ambassador, Anyiah Chambers, and the Hon. Eleanor Holmes Norton:

- Alabama A&M State University, Dr. Daniel Wims
- Alabama State University, Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr.
- Albany State University, President Marion Fedrick
- Allen University, Dr. Ernest McNealey
- Arkansas Baptist College, President Regina Favors
- Atlanta University Center Consortium, Dr. Said Sewell
- Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
- Bennett College, President Suzanne Walsh
- Bishop State Community College, President Olivier Charles
- Chicago State University, President Zaldwaynaka Scott
- Clinton College, Dr. Lester McCorn
- Coppin State University, Dr. Anthony Jenkins
- Denmark Technical College, Dr. Willie Todd, Jr.
- Dillard University, Dr. Rochelle Ford
- Edward Waters University, Dr. A. Zachary Faison
- Fort Valley State University, Dr. Paul Jones
- Harris Stowe State University, Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith
- Norfolk State University, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston
- Jarvis Christian College, Dr. Lester Newman
- Johnson C. Smith University, President Clarence Armbrister
- Lane College, Dr. Logan Hampton
- Lawson State Community College, Dr. Cynthia T. Anderson
- Mississippi Valley State University, Dr. Jerryl Briggs
- Morris Brown College, Dr. Kevin James
- Oakwood University, Dr. Leslie Pollard
- Prairie View A&M University, President Ruth J. Simmons
- Rust College, Dr. Ivy Taylor
- Saint Augustine’s University, Dr. Christine Johnson-McPhail
- Saint Phillips Community College, Dr. Adena Williams Loston
- Savannah State University, Dr. Kimberly Ballard-Washington
- Shaw University, Dr. Paulette Dillard
- Shorter College, President Jerome Green
- Southern University and A&M College, President Dennis Shields
- Spelman College, Dr. Helene Gayle
- Stillman College, Dr. Cynthia Warrick
- Tougaloo College, Dr. Carmen J. Walters
- Trenholm State Community College, Dr. Kemba Chambers
- Tuskegee University, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Heidi Anderson
- West Virginia State University, President Ericke Cage

To inquire about the HBCU National Center, contact: HBCUNC@InternsDC.com

ABOUT THE HBCU NATIONAL CENTER FOUNDATION:

The HBCU National Center Foundation was established in 2021 with a gift of $1M by Honorable Jacqueline Lewis, educator, and philanthropist.

The Foundation provides grants for two purposes: internship support for HBCU career centers and free housing for interns. These grants address the structural inequity of housing in Washington and clear a path from education to transformational careers for HBCU students.

In 2021, Lewis was inspired by President Biden's call for diversity in the Federal Government and Mackenzie Scott's gifts to underfunded schools. This initial gift provides for 175 students to participate. For additional information, visit HBCUNC.org.

Lauren Kneram
Washington Intern Student Housing
+1 202-548-2720
lkneram@internsdc.com
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


