Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,833 in the last 365 days.

McTavish for Governor announces live stream of a Jury Democracy trial of the COVID lockdown policy on Monday

Hugh McTavish, candidate for Minnesota Governor

McTavish campaign for Governor announces live stream of a Jury Democracy trial of the COVID lockdown policy on Monday Sept. 26 at 6:00 pm on McTavish4MN.org.

This is a fair jury and the outcome is not pre-determined. The jury will be balanced between Republicans and Democrats. We will find out live what their judgment is.”
— Hugh McTavish
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The campaign of Hugh McTavish for Governor will hold an event to demonstrate his proposal of Jury Democracy with a jury trial of the lockdown strategy before a neutral jury of 12. The event will happen at 6:00 pm, Monday Sept. 26, at the Roseville Public Library, Community Room, and be live streamed at that time at https://McTavish4MN.org.

Tim Walz and his campaign were invited to defend the policy and he has not responded, so an attorney familiar with the arguments will defend the lockdown policy. Hugh McTavish will argue and introduce evidence that it was a mistake and caused more harm than benefit. A neutral jury of 12 jurors will listen to the evidence, deliberate for 15 minutes, and then announce their vote. The jurors have not been told what policy is being put on trial and have pledged that they can be open-minded and will judge the policy based on the evidence presented and are willing to vote against the position of the party they usually support if the evidence leads to that conclusion. Hugh McTavish said: "This is a fair jury and the outcome is not pre-determined. The jury will be balanced between Republicans and Democrats. We will find out live what their judgment is."

Members of the media are invited to attend the event.

Hugh McTavish is the candidate of the Independence-Alliance Party, the party that elected Jesse Ventura to the Governor's office in 1998.

Hugh McTavish
McTavish for Minnesota
+1 651-492-0283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

McTavish for Governor announces live stream of a Jury Democracy trial of the COVID lockdown policy on Monday

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.