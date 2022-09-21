McTavish for Governor announces live stream of a Jury Democracy trial of the COVID lockdown policy on Monday
McTavish campaign for Governor announces live stream of a Jury Democracy trial of the COVID lockdown policy on Monday Sept. 26 at 6:00 pm on McTavish4MN.org.
This is a fair jury and the outcome is not pre-determined. The jury will be balanced between Republicans and Democrats. We will find out live what their judgment is.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The campaign of Hugh McTavish for Governor will hold an event to demonstrate his proposal of Jury Democracy with a jury trial of the lockdown strategy before a neutral jury of 12. The event will happen at 6:00 pm, Monday Sept. 26, at the Roseville Public Library, Community Room, and be live streamed at that time at https://McTavish4MN.org.
— Hugh McTavish
Tim Walz and his campaign were invited to defend the policy and he has not responded, so an attorney familiar with the arguments will defend the lockdown policy. Hugh McTavish will argue and introduce evidence that it was a mistake and caused more harm than benefit. A neutral jury of 12 jurors will listen to the evidence, deliberate for 15 minutes, and then announce their vote. The jurors have not been told what policy is being put on trial and have pledged that they can be open-minded and will judge the policy based on the evidence presented and are willing to vote against the position of the party they usually support if the evidence leads to that conclusion. Hugh McTavish said: "This is a fair jury and the outcome is not pre-determined. The jury will be balanced between Republicans and Democrats. We will find out live what their judgment is."
Members of the media are invited to attend the event.
Hugh McTavish is the candidate of the Independence-Alliance Party, the party that elected Jesse Ventura to the Governor's office in 1998.
Hugh McTavish
McTavish for Minnesota
+1 651-492-0283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter