Jensen agrees to debate McTavish and all candidates on the ballot

McTavish for Governor logo

Hugh McTavish, candidate for Minnesota Governor

Scott Jensen has agreed to debate Hugh McTavish and all other gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, with or without Tim Walz.

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugh McTavish and Scott Jensen, the candidates for Governor of the Independence-Alliance and the Republican parties, spoke after the two were paired in the cow milking contest at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday August 26 (McTavish won) and agreed to debate. All other candidates on the ballot would be invited to the debate, including Gov. Walz, but McTavish and Jensen will debate regardless of which other candidates appear. Dr. McTavish and Dr. Jensen appeal to the traditional debate-hosting neutral third parties of Minnesota to host the debate.

Hugh McTavish is the candidate of the Independence-Alliance Party, the party that elected Jesse Ventura to the Governor's office in 1998. His campaign website is: https://www.mctavish4mn.org

