McTavish Jury Democracy idea, after just one contact with voters, has 27% support and 65% support or not sure
PINE SPRINGS, MINNESOTA, US, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a poll of Minnesota registered voters, after one initial contact with the proposal of Jury Democracy from Governor candidate Hugh McTavish, whereby large juries of randomly selected citizens would make the decisions for government, 27% support Jury Democracy and 65% either support it or are interested but not sure. The poll was conducted by Gravis Marketing on August 17 to 19 among Minnesota registered voters.
The poll also showed Hugh McTavish, the candidate of the Independence-Alliance, with 6% of the first choice vote initially, and 10% after participants were shown a single video of Dr. McTavish explaining Jury Democracy, the core issue of his campaign, and a second short video explaining his other positions.
The 6% initial support for Dr. McTavish was up from 3% in a MinnPost poll conducted June 10, 2022.
After the poll was conducted, the McTavish campaign began running TV advertisements on cable news channels (https://youtu.be/2z9Y3MNwhSk) and now on WCCO 10 pm news and other 10 pm news shows.
The two videos shown to participants in the poll are https://youtu.be/uKGQkIY7Q0I and https://youtu.be/Y3vy6q7EU-I.
The poll details are at https://tinyurl.com/mry82atm.
Hugh McTavish is the candidate of the Independence-Alliance Party, the party that elected Jesse Ventura to the Governor's office in 1998. His campaign website is: www.mctavish4mn.org
Hugh McTavish
The poll also showed Hugh McTavish, the candidate of the Independence-Alliance, with 6% of the first choice vote initially, and 10% after participants were shown a single video of Dr. McTavish explaining Jury Democracy, the core issue of his campaign, and a second short video explaining his other positions.
The 6% initial support for Dr. McTavish was up from 3% in a MinnPost poll conducted June 10, 2022.
After the poll was conducted, the McTavish campaign began running TV advertisements on cable news channels (https://youtu.be/2z9Y3MNwhSk) and now on WCCO 10 pm news and other 10 pm news shows.
The two videos shown to participants in the poll are https://youtu.be/uKGQkIY7Q0I and https://youtu.be/Y3vy6q7EU-I.
The poll details are at https://tinyurl.com/mry82atm.
Hugh McTavish is the candidate of the Independence-Alliance Party, the party that elected Jesse Ventura to the Governor's office in 1998. His campaign website is: www.mctavish4mn.org
Hugh McTavish
McTavish for Minnesota
+1 651-492-0283
email us here