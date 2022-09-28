Livevox Helps Women in Consumer Finance Conference Inspire through Career Stories

You can’t be what you can’t see, so WCF provides a platform for a diverse group of women to share their journeys and how they’ve overcome obstacles

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance (WCF) is thrilled to announce that Livevox is The Inspiration is in Our Stories sponsor for our 5th annual in-person professional development experience to be held December 5-7, 2022, in Palm Springs, California.

WCF provides inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge their careers and deliver value to their employers. The event is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to create and tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it.

At the center of that unique approach are two mainstage sessions that we call Our Stories. Each year, these stories are among the most cherished elements of the event.

“We work really hard to bring a diverse group of women to the stage to share their stories so everyone can find inspiration through a common experience of some kind,” explained Stephanie Eidelman, Women in Consumer Finance CEO and Co-Chair. “Not only have the stories deeply impacted our attendees, but the experience has changed the lives of our storytellers too, because many of them have never been asked to step out of their comfort zone and - literally - take the stage in this way.”

This year’s Storytellers include:

Tonia Brown, Senior Compliance Advisor at ARM Compliance Business Solutions

Poorani Jeyasakar, Director at Klaros Group

Lissette Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer - The Sustainable Finance Group at Goldman Sachs

Vanessa Maren. Senior Director, Business Development at Visa

Tiffany Winfield, Principal Risk Specialist at Capital One

We'd like to thank our The Inspiration is in our Stories sponsor, Livevox, for recognizing what’s truly unique about Women in Consumer Finance and supporting the event as one of our largest sponsors.

“LiveVox is thrilled to support WCF’s important work empowering women in our industry to share their stories,” said Linda Esperance, SVP, People Operations, LiveVox. “WCF has created an important platform with the Women in Consumer Finance conference and is well aligned with our belief that tomorrow’s technology requires a global, diverse workforce, freedom to explore, and support to succeed.”

About Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer Finance is an event and community for women at all levels in the context of a common industry. If you work in any role at a lender, creditor, servicer, law firm, technology or service provider, or regulator, this event is for you. We provide inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge their careers and deliver value to their employers. WCF is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it. WCF 2022 takes place in person in Palm Springs, California on December 5-7. www.womeninconsumerfinance.com

About Livevox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, visit livevox.com.