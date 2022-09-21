Women in Consumer Finance Announces Partnership with Provana to Build Confidence through Education & Inspiration

Amidst the Great Resignation, life-changing community and event are designed to develop, support, and retain valued female employees in consumer finance.

This conference should be a life requisite for any woman. I hope you know how many lives you’ve changed through this conference. Mine included. I’m so grateful.” — 2021 Attendee

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance, a unique professional development experience for women (December 5-7, 2022 in Palm Springs, CA) is proud to announce a key event partnership with Provana, a leading provider of interaction management and compliance solutions. The Platinum partnership is called Education=Confidence, and it’s the cornerstone of our workshop-style format where women actively engage in forging the career they want. We also provide the structure for continuing progress after the conference, which is a key element of success for professional development initiatives.

This year we’re covering three themes, each with 3 workshops:

THE GREAT RE-THINKING

Athough many refer to The Great Resignation, we know that this step isn't -and needn’t be- for everyone. However, so many of us are engaged in a Re-thinking about how to pursue the most satisfying life and career. Participants will select one of the workshops below to gain new perspective on their values, your goals, or your approach to work-life balance.

1) Do you ever feel overwhelmed when making decisions? Learn to move forward confidently by identifying and aligning with your core values.

2) Setting personal goals - What are your aspirations? Do you set clearly defined personal goals? If so, do you achieve them? If not, where do you start?

3) Balancing work and non-work (aka “work-life balance” — but isn’t work part of life?)

ENHANCING YOUR BUSINESS & LEADERSHIP SKILLS

In many cases, this is why companies support WCF attendance. For participants, learning how to supercharge their performance, maximize every connection, and be the kind of manager nobody wants to leave will enhance their career AND make them more valuable employees.

1) How to break the cycle of fear and self-paralysis to take your performance to the next level.

2) Moving from transactional communications to transformational connections.

3) People don’t quit companies - they quit managers. How to be a great one.

MANAGING YOUR CAREER

Every year our attendees are most interested in how to effectively navigate their careers in a way that maximizes their potential and their opportunities to give back. These are the hottest topics everyone wants to address.

1) How to identify and demonstrate your personal brand — What are you known for? What do you want to be known for? And how to find your voice to tell the story.

2) Pave your own path: Increase the odds of success for yourself and your organization.

3) Write your next chapter. How to navigate the transition to post-career life.

Past attendees have raved about the unique nature of WCF and the confidence it helps them develop.

“I am heading home and I am still reeling in the magic that was the (Women in Consumer Finance) conference. This conference should be a life requisite for any woman. Thank you for seeing a need and bringing it to reality. I hope you know how many lives you’ve changed through this conference. Mine included. I’m so grateful."

“I just want to make a comment … This is the best conference I have attended in the 20+ years I have been in this industry, and I have attended MANY. It works because of what you have already done to make it work. It is very personal and very different from anything else.”

“We are pleased to sponsor this theme of workshops geared to strengthening the skills of conference attendees, which will undoubtedly have the added benefit of impacting their leadership practices within their companies,” shared Karen Powell, Co-Founder and COO of Provana.

About Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer Finance is an event and community for women at all levels in the context of a common industry. If you work in any role at a lender, creditor, servicer, law firm, technology or service provider, this event is for you. We provide inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge their careers and deliver value to their employers. WCF is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it. www.womeninconsumerfinance.com

About Provana

Provana’s compliance and performance management solutions are the first of their kind, providing effortless control over process-intensive and regulated operations. Available to large and midsize enterprises in the consumer finance, legal and healthcare markets, Provana technology is based on a decade of business process management (BPM), AI, RPA, regulatory compliance, and secure data operation expertise. Provana BPM services operate in hundreds of client back offices. The Provana platform can be enabled with managed services and has modules for call analytics, consumer self-service, policies, procedures, disputes, complaints, internal & external audits, noncompliance resolution, licensing & insurance, and BI for operational control. Learn more at www.provana.com.

