Women in Consumer Finance Partners with Spring Oaks Capital to Provide The Magic of Connection

WCF focuses on what's needed to get women to decision-making tables and takes a unique approach to ensure attendees establish meaningful new connections.

This is an investment in your current and future leaders. If you’re not investing in them, someone else will.” — Marcelo Aita, Executive Chairman, Spring Oaks Capital

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance (WCF) recently renewed its partnership with industry innovator Spring Oaks Capital to support The Magic of Connection for attendees at its annual unique in-person professional development experience. This year’s event will be held December 5-7, 2022, in Palm Springs, California.

WCF provides inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge their careers and deliver value to their employers. The event is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to create and tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it.

At the center of that unique approach is the way we ensure all attendees leave the annual event with deep connections forged through a shared experience. We call this “The Magic is in the Connection.”

“This is an investment in your current and future leaders. If you’re not investing in them, someone else will. These are the people who are making decisions that impact your business by millions of dollars. So a few thousand dollars to support their own personal and career development isn’t much to ask,” said Marcelo Aita, Executive Chairman, Spring Oaks Capital. “Women in Consumer Finance is an essential part of our talent development program.”

“As an introvert myself, I can totally identify with how intimidating it can be to meet new people at a conference. Yet new relationships are absolutely an essential part of professional growth. So we focus intentionally on creating a shared experience in a manageable way. Attendees are assigned to small teams that meet even before the event starts. This makes the conference feel intimate and friendly,” explained Stephanie Eidelman, Women in Consumer Finance CEO and Co-Chair.

This year, we’re incorporating team leaders for the small groups. These are volunteers who have previously attended the conference and who will make sure that nobody gets left behind (literally and figuratively). If you’re an introvert or new to the event, these are your people. We don’t want anyone feeling uncomfortable or out of place, as every woman has a place at our table.

We'd like to thank our Magic is in the Connection Sponsor, Spring Oaks Capital, for recognizing what’s truly unique about Women in Consumer Finance and supporting the event as one of our largest sponsors.

About Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer Finance is an event and community for women at all levels in the context of a common industry. If you work in any role at a lender, creditor, servicer, law firm, technology or service provider, or regulator, this event is for you. We provide inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge their careers and deliver value to their employers. WCF is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it. WCF 2022 takes place in person in Palm Springs, California on December 5-7. www.womeninconsumerfinance.com

About Spring Oaks Capital

Spring Oaks Capital is a national financial technology company focused on the acquisition of credit portfolios. The company subscribes to an employee and consumer-centric operating philosophy that creates high-value jobs, a significant performance lift, and the highest standards of compliance. Spring Oaks’ business strategy is rooted in innovative data-driven technology to maximize collection results and a contact platform that offers multi-channel options to meet each consumer’s communication preference. Spring Oaks has the management vision and experience to nurture a culture and DNA that is unique in the space. The executive team maintains deep experience end-to-end across the consumer finance lifecycle with some of the largest global banks and innovative FinTech platforms. To learn more about Spring Oaks and our revolutionary FinTech platform, please visit www.springoakscapital.com.