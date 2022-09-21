STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police respond to report of shooting in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Vermont (Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is responding to an emergency situation involving a reported shooting in the town of Belvidere. There is an active scene and significant police presence in the vicinity of Bog Road. Members of the public should avoid the area.

This is a developing situation, and no further information is currently available. The state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -