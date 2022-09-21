Wayne Mullins, Acclaimed Marketing Guru, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST NEW MARKETING BOOK - 2022”

Wayne Mullins, Owner of Ugly Mug Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Mullins, acclaimed marketing guru and owner of Ugly Mug Marketing, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST NEW MARKETING BOOK - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Wayne Mullins' marketing book 'Full Circle Marketing' into our BoLAA family."

Over the pages of this Full Circle Marketing, readers are going to discover two fundamental marketing strategies. Marketing strategies that work every single time they are used, and in many ways, these two fundamental strategies are like natural laws. And just like natural laws, one can choose to ignore them, or even pretend they don't exist, but the decision doesn't invalidate the laws. Jump out of an airplane, and people don't invalidate the law of gravity; they prove it. The same is true for the strategies readers discover in the pages of this book. People can ignore them, or even intentionally violate them, but their decision won't invalidate their reality. Instead, the results, or lack thereof, will merely confirm their existence.

Wayne Mullins is a passionate entrepreneur committed to creating remarkable experiences, and building a team at Ugly Mug Marketing that produces extraordinary results for their clients.

He has been called “the guru’s guru,” as he is regularly called upon for advice from industry-leading CEOs, New York Times Best Selling Authors, and Silicon Valley startups. He loves helping entrepreneurs challenge their assumptions, create value from places they’ve never looked at,

and reach goals they never believed possible. He has personally worked with clients in 91 different industries, from 34 states, and 11 countries.

Ugly Mug Marketing, which Wayne founded 10 years ago, has won the praises of some of the leading influencers in the business world, such as Neil Patel (Founder of QuickSprout & Kissmetrics), Chris Voss (New York Times Best Selling Author of Never Split the Difference), and Ari Weinzweig (Co-Founder of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses). Wayne’s work directly influences more than a quarter million entrepreneurs annually through his blog, books, and training programs.