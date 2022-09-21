Submit Release
Esports Marketing Exec to Share Expertise on Why NOW is the Critical Time for Brands to Enter Gaming

LaHaye, a native Canadian, will be delivering the keynote entitled 'How Can Brands Actually Succeed in Esports Marketing.'

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix LaHaye, founder and CEO of United Esports, the leading esports media and marketing organization, will be providing a keynote address at the 2022 Elevate Festival in Toronto on Thursday, September 22.

LaHaye, a native Canadian, will be delivering the keynote entitled 'How Can Brands Actually Succeed in Esports Marketing.' In this provocative talk, the influential entrepreneur will discuss navigating the ever-evolving gaming and esports landscape, examining how this burgeoning global industry with billions of fans is still heavily under-invested, and how brands can successfully reach those critical consumers through esports and gaming.

About United Esports:
United Esports is a leading North American esports media organization founded in 2018 by industry thought-leader, Felix LaHaye. We are the proud creative partner and gaming agency of record for many global brands, and have earned multiple industry campaign of the year awards for our work. We are currently present across three spaces in the gaming world: media and marketing, esports bars (Meltdown Esports Bars) and competitive esports investments (PSG Talon, Beastcoast).

