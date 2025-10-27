Study Finds 82% of Gamers Use Gaming to Cope with Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

Power in Play research

Livewire and Publicis Media’s PMCI Play Reveal Power in Play Research Highlights Gaming’s Role in Belonging and Identity

The Power in Play study proves that gaming is the most resilient, immersive, and culturally connected medium of our time.” — Fiona Mellor, Co-CEO of Livewire

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform, today released new research in partnership with PMCI Play, Publicis Media’s center of excellence for gaming, guiding brand credibility, and effective investment in the dynamic gaming ecosystem, that uncovers how gaming is shaping belonging, resilience, and identity across generations.

The Power in Play study surveyed more than 2,400 gamers across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, with representation across age, gender, household income, and ethnicity. The research reveals how deeply gaming is woven into players’ sense of identity and coping strategies, while also challenging industry assumptions about what it means to be a “gamer.”

Key Findings Include:

Gaming as therapy: 82% of players say gaming helps them cope with stress, anxiety, or depression, rising to 92% among Gen Z.

The gamer label problem: 64% of players do not strongly identify with the word “gamer,” preferring softer terms like “player” or “casual gamer.”

Women’s hidden gamer identity: 44% of women strongly identify as gamers, yet only 22% are comfortable being labeled one.

Resilient spend: Gaming is one of the last entertainment expenses consumers give up in financial hardship, outranking other categories such as film and live events.

Representation gap: 64% of gamers pay attention to cultural representation in games, and 43% say more needs to be done. Among ethnic minorities, nearly 80% demand stronger representation.

Fiona Mellor, Co-CEO of Livewire, added: “The Power in Play study proves that gaming is the most resilient, immersive, and culturally connected medium of our time. Brands that understand this shift—how identity and belonging are expressed through play—will unlock the next era of meaningful consumer engagement.”

“Gaming is no longer a subculture—it’s a cultural heartbeat,” said Samantha Lim, SVP, Head of Gaming at Publicis Media. “This research shows that people turn to games not just for entertainment, but for community, identity, and resilience. For brands, this means that showing up authentically in gaming spaces is not optional—it’s imperative.”

The launch of Power in Play builds on Livewire’s category-defining research portfolio, including the Next Gen Attention Study, which reframed how marketers approach Gen Z and Gen Alpha attention. Together, these reports cement Livewire’s role as the operating system for brands to navigate gaming as the dominant entertainment channel of today.

Read the complete study here.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and more. Clients include Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, Amazon, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group

About Publicis Media

Publicis Media harnesses the power of modern media through leading agency brands Dysrupt, Infinite Roar, Publicis Collective, Publicis Health Media, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith, as well as global accelerator PMX; immersive experience group PMCI (inclusive of Picture Motion and RDL Worldwide); and access to integrated platform-based technologies and offerings from CJ, Epsilon and Influential. A key business solution of Publicis Groupe ([Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]), Publicis Media’s digital-first, data-driven global solutions deliver client value and drive growth in a platform-powered world. It is present in over 100 countries with over 23,000 employees worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.