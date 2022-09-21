Immersive photography and sound art exhibit "Intercultural" by Sheinina Raj and Nelly Furtado Opens at The Muck on Oct 6
The opportunity…was a chance to reflect (and project) upon my own experiences in the world as a first generation Portuguese Canadian.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muck is proud to announce the opening of “Intercultural,” which will be on view in the Main Gallery October 6th through December 8th, 2022. This award-winning photography collection features 25 self-portraits of artist Sheinina Raj in the traditional and authentic finery of various regions and nations with the backdrop of music by Nelly Furtado.
— Nelly Furtado
Each portrait and culture is also accompanied by an essay. The exhibition is further supported by four Quadraphonic Sound and Light boxes made in collaboration with Grammy winner Nelly Furtado.
“The opportunity…was a chance to reflect (and project) upon my own experiences in the world as a first generation Portuguese Canadian” said Furtado. She adds, “Art is a catalyst for the empathy this evolution requires.”
Raj’s own crossborder heritage and intercontinental family history in Fijian, Canadian, American and British cultures are what first inspired her to embark on this serial self-transformation.
Raj has exhibited Intercultural around the world, including the U.S., Canada, Middle-East, Asia and the South Pacific. She has spoken publicly on behalf of Global Affairs Canada, the British Council and the Govt. of Fiji with missions to advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In 2020 she was selected to represent the United States for the United Nations 75th Anniversary.
Muck Curator, Lisa M. Berman says, “It is my honor to present such a compelling and important exhibition which creates the opportunity for life-changing conversation within our community - both locally and globally.”
All works in the exhibition are available for purchase with a portion of all sales supporting arts education programs at The Muck.
***
Visitor Information:
Opening Reception: Oct 6th, 6-8pm / Free to attend
On View: Oct 6th-Dec 8th, 2022
General Admission: $5
Monday-Friday: 10am-5pm / *Saturday-Sunday: 12pm-4pm
*Closed occasionally for holidays and special events.
For more information visit: www.themuck.org/program/2022/intercultural
