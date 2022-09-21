Some locations in green areas in Avenida da Praia, Taipa to be partially enclosed during installation of video recording system

MACAU, September 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will successively install video recording and surveillance system in the ecological trail and venue for flower exhibition in Avenida da Praia, Taipa and Taipa Municipal Garden from mid-September for optimisation of the security management of the venues. The public are reminded that the relevant locations will be partially enclosed according to actual situation during this period.

To ensure public safety and on the precondition of not affecting visitors when they walk in the area, the work locations will be partially enclosed according to the actual situation. The enclosure and construction works in the ecological trail in Avenida da Praia, Taipa will be carried out in sections. The whole installation works are expected to take about 65 days.

IAM apologises for the inconvenience caused to the public. Meanwhile, IAM also urges the public to pay close attention to the notices at the entrances and exits when using the relevant facilities, refrain from entering enclosed areas and mind their safety when visiting the green areas. For enquiries, the public can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.