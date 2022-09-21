H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon celebrates the International Day of Peace in Greece
H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon celebrates the International Day of Peace in Greece on the occasion of the Who is Who International Award.PARIS, FRANCE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon just landed in Greece a few hours ago for the remittance of the Who is Who International Award 2022 on the occasion of the International Day of Peace.
Each year the Who is Who International Award organization celebrates personalities from all around the world for their social impact character and activities.
Prince Nereides has developed a few significant social impact projects in the field of philanthropy, cultural diplomacy, education, technology, biotechnology, economic exchanges within the countries along the ‘silk road’, and trade affairs within African countries. In 2021, Prince Nereides signed a joint venture with the China Silk Road Group and embraced the ‘one road one belt’ strategy. Stated ambitious projects have been extended from China to Europe and to Africa. His Royal Highness also supports the activities of Biz Africa Group based in Singapore and in South Africa. His Royal presence has also been recently required for an official speech at the Global AFCFTA Networking Forum hosted by Biz Africa Group with JIC Holding UK that will take place in December 2022 in Singapore.
Most recently, Prince Nereides launched the NDB OPERA project aimed to create a new standard in labour immigration and to contribute to fight middlemen illegal activities. Prince Nereides appointed Ms. Elettra Gallo, Legal Adviser of the United Nations and Legal Diplomacy Advisor of the NEREIDES CLUB, as Protocol Manager of the NDB OPERA humanitarian project. Since 2021, Prince Nereides has already expanded from France to Morocco and Italy. In Italy, the NDB OPERA initiative is coordinated by the Honorable Irene Pivetti, former President of Italian Chamber of Deputies and Secretary General of the NEREIDES CLUB. Through the NDB OPERA initiative and platform, Prince Nereides is financing free educational programs for international workers while creating new job opportunities for selected candidates in a few European destination countries. Just a few months ago, Prince Nereides was also awarded with the prestigious ‘Nikolai Gogol Award 2022’ for His diplomatic engagement and His contribution to the safeguarding of culture since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Prince Nereides is also pioneering Industrial Digital Transformation. He joined forces with Swiss-American group LutinX for the development of an advanced blockchain system applied to education, NFT, carbon credits, immigration, prevention of terrorism, personal and corporate data protection. Through the NEREIDES DE BOURBON FOUNDATION, Prince Nereides also accomplished a few charity projects in the field of human rights.
Today Prince Nereides officially stated:
“Today, September 21th, is the International Day of Peace as proclaimed by the United Nations. This day is supposed to strengthen the ideals of peace observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. On this special day, I moved to Greece for the remittance of the Who is Who International Award 2022 with the aim to promote international dialogue, cooperation, and mediation. I am more than ever aware that the achievement of unity and peace require effective cohesion plans. In 2022, I find it anachronistic that nations still have to resort to military force. International conflicts must be resolved through negotiations. Diplomacy is the key to success. I just landed in Greece, the cradle of Western civilization, where the power of mediation has always been a true medium of conflict resolutions. Under ancient Greek philosophy, it was believed that one could influence others in decision-making by first creating trustworthiness through understanding others and then, only after this trustworthiness is established, making others understand his position. This method of influence consisted of three sequential steps: ethos, pathos, and logos. Ethos is defined as an individual’s ethical nature and credibility. Pathos refers to one’s empathy, or ability to understand another person and see things from his position. Lastly, logos means one’s logic and talent of persuasion and presentation of his ideas. This philosophical approach created and advocated by the ancient Greeks is still very applicable to diplomatic mediation practice today. Being a cultural diplomat, I renew my commitment to promote dialogue and cooperation among the countries even against any global political strategy, economic changes, or wars. I am deeply honored to receive the Who is Who International Award 2022 and I will use my visibility to spread positive messages made of resilience and hope”.
