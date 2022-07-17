Submit Release
H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo nominated at the Who is Who International Awards 2022

H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon

Diplomat, philantropist and entrepreneur Prince Nereides de Bourbon is the winner of the prestigious Who is Who International Awards 2022.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Who is Who International Awards 2022 committee just announced the awarding of H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon, cultural diplomat and financial strategist, at the category "World Eminent Man in Global Diplomacy & Finance".

H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon is a cultural diplomat and founder of the NEREIDES CLUB - INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL DIPLOMACY CORPORATION, a native French NGO organized as a collective of visionaries, highly committed actors, prestigious advisors and creative strategists, gathering a plurality of social impact projects, and whose desire is to rethink the model of international dialogue and cooperation by imagining the mission and interactions of a new, more respectful, and more sustainable world.

Prince Nereides is also an investor and the founder of NEREIDES DE BOURBON GROUP, a financial conglomerate that counts 18 divisions specialized in financial services and investment, luxury goods, recruitment, entertainment, marketing and communication.

On the social level, His Royal Higness is a noted philatropist and the founder of the NEREIDES DE BOURBON FOUNDATION with a presence in Europe and Africa and aimed to the achievement of several charity projects in the field of womens' empowerment, children protection, access to education, green energies, and biotechnology research.

In 2021, His Royal Higness also launched NDB OPERA, a social impact global initiative and platform supporting human rights, free professional training programs, safe, fair and legal recruitment for international workers and labor migrants.

This year, the upcoming "Who is Who International Awards 2022" ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 in the idyllic area of Lake Vouliagmeni under the auspices of Dimitrios Goris, founder and President of the Who is Who International Awards, Vicky Papageorgopoulou, co-founder and Vice President of Who is Who International Awards, the Ministry of Development and Investment, the Ministry of Tourism & Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT) presented by the remarkable anchorwoman Maria Nikoltsiou and by the actor and director Renos Haralambidis.

The Who is Who International Awards, awarding global charismatic personalities as role models, is an exclusive event that takes place annually in the cradle of civilization, Greece. The organization promotes friendships among nations, charitable causes, and the environmental protection through business alliances and diplomatic liaisons. In 2022, the Who is Who International Awards organization supports the work of Wise, a Greek N.G.O. awarded by the United Nations and the World Bank. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Wise Greece so that Hope boxes with necessities and food will be given to unprivileged families and to SOS villages.

