Ukraine rewards H.R.H. Prince Nereides de Bourbon with the Nikolai Gogol Award 2022 for his diplomatic involvement.
Cultural Diplomat Prince Nereides de Bourbon awarded with the Nikolai Gogol Award 2022.PARIS, FRANCE, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In such a difficult time for Europe due to the Russian-Ukrainian crise, diplomacy is of paramount importance in resolving conflicts. Culture is the key to dialogue and the protection of rights.
In recent days, despite the terrible war that is spreading death and despair, Ukrainian public organization of writers, journalists and scientists Chernihiv Intellectual Center and the National Union of Writers have decided to maintain the tradition in use since 1998 of rewarding an international prominent figure who stood out for an outstanding socio-cultural commitment and ethics, and for the achievement of global impact projects, with a national honorary award : the Nikolai Gogol Triumph International Literary Prize 2022.
Owing to the ongoing war and unrest in Ukraine, there will be no physical ceremony this year in honor of the winner. However, it is of immense pleasure to announce that H.R.H Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon, cultural diplomat, founder of the Nereides Club – International Cultural Diplomacy Corporation and chairman of Parisian conglomerate Nereides de Bourbon Group, has been declared an honorary winner of the prestigious Nikolai Gogol Award 2022. Prince Nereides has been selected among 750 nominations for His personal contribute to culture, diplomacy, information, art and philanthropy. The remittance of the prize in the middle of the war reveals a fervid desire to preserve a cultural dialogue with European countries through international diplomacy leaders. Prince Nereides started His career as cultural diplomat in 2007 while extending His competences to finance, art, luxury, and entertainment. For the last fifteen years, Prince Nereides has developed a global network made of prominent personalities in the public and the private sector, and has significantly contributed to building and strengthening new synergies from east to west. Principe Nereides has not only developed new relations in the political and socio-economic spheres, but also personally contributed to major humanitarian missions through the Nereides de Bourbon Foundation. The institutional and financial track record of Prince Nereides counts several missions in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Prince Nereides is a noted trailblazer in the promotion of the Eurasian cooperation with particular reference to the ‘silk road strategy’ extended to the African countries.
The Nikolai Gogol honorary award was established on May 7,1998 by the Chernihiv Media Club with the assistance of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine and international public and charitable organizations to develop domestic book publishing and support Ukrainian writers, artists, scientists, journalists, cultural and educational workers and patrons. On September 20, 1999, with the consent of the Chernihiv Media Club, the Chernihiv Intellectual Center, a public organization of 57 editors-in-chief, journalists, writers, and scholars from Ukraine and abroad, became the founder of the Triumph International Literary Prize. Since 2009, this honorary award has been called the ‘International Gogol Literary Prize’, in honor of the outstanding writer Nikolai Gogol , because he lived in Pridesen, Ukraine. On November 1, 2014, the founder of the award was the International Academy of Literature and Art of Ukraine, which unites famous writers, translators, scientists and journalists from 60 countries. The decision is made by the Award Committee for the Nikolai Gogol International Literary Prize "Triumph", which includes well-known writers, journalists and international personalities.
In 2022, the Committee included: Serhiy Dziuba - chairman of the jury, president of the International Literary and Art Academy of Ukraine, editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Chernihivshchyna", Professor, People’s Poet of Ukraine, president of the Chernihiv Intellectual Center, Chairman of the Chernihiv City Organization of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, head of Radio TRA "New Chernihiv", and winner of many international, state and national literary awards; Mykhailo Sydorzhevsky, poet, chairman of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine and editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian Literary Newspaper; Vasyl Slapchuk - writer, laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, Honored Artist of Ukraine, honorary citizen of Lutsk and Volyn; Petro Kraliuk - writer, doctor of philosophical sciences, professor, vice-rector of the National University "Ostroh Academy"; Victor Teren - writer, famous public and state figure, winner of international awards;
The Gogol Award 2022 was formally awarded to Prince Nereides by Nigerian Princess Lovelyn Eyo.
Source: http://che.cn.ua/index.php/different/blogs/item/7033-laureaty-mizhnarodnoi-literaturnoi-premii-imeni-mykoly-hoholia-triumf-za-2022-rik
