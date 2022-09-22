518 Smokehouse Comes to Chapin
518 Smokehouse is the latest restaurant venture from LTC Hospitality Services and its first outside of Columbia, SC.
Chapin has always been a great place to live and play. Many LTC Associates have made Chapin their home. Our hope is to bring another quality restaurant to enjoy right down the road,”CHAPIN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTC Hospitality Services (LTCHS) announced today a new restaurant coming to Chapin, SC, in the Fall of 2023. 518 Smokehouse will be located at 673 Chapin Road, also known as Highway 76.
— LTCHS Representative
518 Smokehouse will bring high-quality BBQ to the Chapin area. It will feature live music, a family-friendly atmosphere, and farm-to-table eats.
The newly released rendering shows how the outdoor area will be incorporated into the restaurant and what can be expected to be seen on Chapin Road.
The 518 name comes from a college camaraderie at Winthrop’s campus; a group of friends living together at 518 Smokehouse Lane bonded forever over beer & good barbecue. This restaurant was created to entertain future generations, give parents relaxation, and enjoy delicious farm-to-table foods.
LTC Hospitality is excited to open its first restaurant in Chapin, adding to the success of its Columbia, SC-based restaurant group. The other LTCHS properties include The Grand, The Robinson Room, Smoked, Player’s Club, The Venue, Good Life Cafe, and an upcoming hibachi restaurant, all in downtown Columbia on Main Street.
For more information on 518 Smokehouse, please visit our website at 518smokehouse.com.
About LTC Hospitality Services:
LTC Hospitality Services (LTCHS) is a Columbia, South Carolina-based hospitality management group. LTCHS currently manages over 12 businesses in Columbia’s downtown area, offering immersive culinary and entertainment experiences and more.
