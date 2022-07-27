Grand Opening of the Player’s Club Academy
Player’s Club has opened an academy open to the public right above the original club.
We are excited to bring interactive games, golf, and other amenities to the general public, who can now enjoy the Player’s Club experience”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTC Hospitality Services announced today the opening of the Player’s Club Academy. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s Club, a member’s only, indoor country club featuring state-of-the-art Full Swing golf bays. Player’s Club, currently located on the third floor of 1624 Main Street in Columbia, is excited for the Academy’s expansion to the fourth floor of the building where both members and non-members are welcome. The Academy features an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, Master Club Fitter Doc Griffin with Doc Griffin Golf, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more.
— Scott Olliges
The Player’s Club Academy is hosting their Grand Opening on August 18th, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Tickets are free and are available to the public on the Player’s Club website.
“We are excited to bring interactive games, golf, and other amenities to the general public, who can now enjoy the Player’s Club experience” says Scott Olliges, PGA Class A Member and Director of the Player’s Club and Academy. He continued, “The Player’s Club Academy will offer more than golf, including other entertainment for the whole family, like our Virtual Reality Oculus Rift Systems, Nintendo Switches, and classic arcade games.”
The original Player’s Club concept is a modern-day country club featuring state-of-the-art golf simulators with real-life courses, state-of-the-art virtual putting green, and on-site golf professionals and amenities in the heart of Columbia’s historic downtown Main Street.
Book your Full Swing golf bay at The Player’s Club Academy now on the Player’s Club Academy website.
About LTC Hospitality Services:
LTC Hospitality Services (LTCHS) is a Columbia, South Carolina based hospitality management group. LTCHS currently manages over 12 businesses in Columbia’s downtown area, offering immersive culinary and entertainment experiences and more.
