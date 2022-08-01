Submit Release
New Business Coming to Main Street

LTC Hospitality Announces New Restaurant Experience

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTC Hospitality Services, a Columbia based restaurant management group, announces new restaurant experience coming to 1624 Main Street. The first floor of the building is currently known as Main Course, Soda City Beer Garden, and 1626 The Venue Piano Bar.

In the coming months, Main Course, which currently occupies the area in the back and center of the first floor, in addition to the expensive outdoor patio, will become a Columbia’s latest contemporary casual culinary experience with an exciting and tasteful twist.

As of August 2nd, 2022 Main Course will continue to operate Thursday-Friday
6:00 PM-Midnight, and Saturday-Sunday 9:00 AM - Midnight. As of August 29th, 2022 Main Course will be officially closing its doors. The good news: Many of the Main Course regularly scheduled live music performances will be permanently moving next door to The Venue piano bar located at 1626 Main Street. The Venue will soon be expanding their hours to include both Lunch, Brunch, and Dinner. Be sure and visit The Venue website for additional information.

Soda City Beer Garden, also located in the 1624 Main Street building, will remain open as usual. The beer garden currently offers 75 self-pour craft beer, wine, and cocktail taps. Visit their website for exciting news and updates, including their new Happy Hour menu.

About LTC Hospitality Services:

LTC Hospitality Services is a Columbia, South Carolina-based hospitality management group. LTC currently serves over 12 businesses in the downtown area, offering immersive culinary and entertainment experiences and more.


Mary Cate Spires
LTC Hospitality Services
+1 9107978416
email us here

