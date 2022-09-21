Iowa DOT will hold auctions on GovDeals this fall

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 21, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding online auctions of state-owned vehicles, equipment, and other surplus items at GovDeals.com this fall. We will be adding new auction items as they become available.

You must register for a GovDeals account to bid. Enter "Iowa Department of Transportation" in the search bar of the GovDeals.com home page to view our auction list or search results here.

Passenger vehicles to be sold include Dodge, Ford, and Chevy pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles. Other items will include but are not limited to: trailers, plows, office furniture, tires, mowers, brine tanks, spray equipment, and lawn equipment.

Multiple items will close for bid on various dates. Please check back often for more auction items.

Special note:

The October 1, 2022, the in-person auction is canceled. The date of the spring 2023 auction has not been set.

#

Contact: David Bollenbaugh at 515-239-1576 or DOT.auction@iowadot.us for questions or information