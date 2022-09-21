Lane Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
VT Dept of Motor Vehicles
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 89 NB in Williston in the area of mile marker 80.4 will be closed down to one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Tracy Callahan
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: (802)878-7111
Fax: (802)878-3173