Lane Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

VT Dept of Motor Vehicles



News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 89 NB in Williston in the area of mile marker 80.4 will be closed down to one lane due to a crash.





This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.