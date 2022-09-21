The Netherlands to host international summit on artificial intelligence

NETHERLANDS, September 21 - News item | 21-09-2022 | 15:38

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra has announced that in February 2023 the Netherlands will host an international summit on the responsible application of artificial intelligence in the military domain. The aim of the conference is to establish an agenda that will ultimately lead to international agreements on how to develop and apply this technology responsibly in this domain.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is essential for high-tech, future-proof armed forces. At the same time, there are risks and dilemmas associated with it, for instance if the deployment of AI leads to lack of human control, the potential escalation of violence or lack of clarity as regards responsibility. According to Mr Hoekstra, ‘AI is developing at a rapid pace, including in the military domain. This new technology is set to become one of the greatest challenges we will face in the area of international security and arms control. If we don’t make international agreements now about frameworks for the responsible development, deployment and use of AI, we will regret it later.’

REAIM 2023

This international summit on Responsible AI in the Military Domain – REAIM 2023 – will be hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence at the World Forum in The Hague on 15 and 16 February. The event will bring together representatives of governments, knowledge institutions, industry, thinktanks and civil society organisations from all over the world.

Online talk show

In order to allow as many people as possible from these target groups to take part in the summit, some of the sessions will be streamed online. To get the ball rolling, an online talk show will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday 21 September at 16.00 CEST. Mr Hoekstra will be taking part, as will the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Ms Izumi Nakamitsu.