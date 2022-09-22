COLD SPRING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Instructor Brendan O'Brien will be teaching Improv and Sketch Comedy Writing classes at the newly opened "Move" Studio in Cold Spring, NY. The first round of classes begins October 4th and will run for six consecutive weeks.

Classes will be available for students in Grades 3-12, as well as adults. Students will learn the basics of improv & sketch comedy, as well as essential life skills including leadership, team work, public speaking, social comfortability and the power of YES, AND! Each class will culminate in a performance in front of friends and family.

To sign up for one of Brendan's classes, please click HERE

Brendan O’Brien is a writer, comedian, filmmaker and improv teacher from Greenwood Lake, NY. He received his A.A. in Theater from Rockland Community College and B.A. in Screenwriting from Brooklyn College. He has over a decade of improv experience, having previously performed with the improv troupes “The Plan B Players”, “The Rhinos”, “Late Night Hump” & Musical Improv Troupe “Duly Noted” at UCB, The PIT, Magnet Theater, The Players’ Theater, Rhino Comedy and Westchester Collaborative Theater. He designed and taught the improv curriculum during his time at Rhino Comedy. He currently works as a writer and producer for LNH Studios.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

For more information about classes or to reach LNH Studios, please contact Brendan O'Brien at 908-309-8062 or brendanobrien1992@gmail.com