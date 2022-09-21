Women Palante wins the 2022 Pitch Competition from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)
Out of 200 national non-profits contestants, Women Palante reaches number 1 spot
This grant will have a direct impact on Latina moms and local families and will help us provide them with the support and hope they need to be successful entrepreneurs.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Palante has been awarded a $5,000 Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) grant, winning this year’s CHCI Pitch Competition, which received more than 200 national non-profits applications.
— Yurani Sandoval
“The CHCI Pitch competition celebrates the Latino grit and determination spirit […] rewarding creativity and innovation with funding and resources to advance their efforts”, Marco A. Davis, President/ CEO, CHCI, mentioned in his opening speech.
This year’s competition focused on searching solutions addressing social determinants of health, health disparities, and inequities. Women Palante supports four of the five social determinants of health (SDOH), mainly: Healthcare Access and Quality; Education Access and Quality; Social and Community Context, and Economic Stability.
This grant will allow the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization to continue supporting and educating moms to strengthen their business, financial, health and well-being skills and literacy, helping them to develop strategies for work-life balance.
Funding will be used to implement an inbound digital marketing strategy and activities as well as to develop the online community platform (finding ways to keep women involved in the community - hence making it sustainable).
Additionally, CHCI provides mentorship and supports the visibility and dissemination of the organization.
“We are so grateful for the generous support of CHCI,” says Yurani Sandoval, CEO and Founder of Women Palante. “This grant will have a direct impact on Latina moms and local families and will help us provide them with the support and hope they need to be successful entrepreneurs.”
About Women Palante:
Women Palante is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the Washington D.C. metro area which helps Latina women across the Americas to become successful entrepreneurs while living a healthy and balanced life. Women and mothers join our community, where they take part in bilingual educational programs and a business incubator where they can start and grow their businesses while centering on their wellness and personal development.
Visit our website: www.womenpalante.org for more information about our programs.
About CHCI:
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), is the premier Hispanic nonprofit and nonpartisan 501(c)(3) leadership development organization in the country that educates, empowers, and connects emerging Latino leaders by providing leadership development programs and educational services. The organization was established in 1978 by Hispanic Members of Congress to ensure a diverse and inclusive leadership pipeline. CHCI’s leadership is comprised of Hispanic/Latino Members of Congress, community leaders, and corporate executives guiding the Institute’s mission forward. CHCI directly impacts the lives of more than 1,700 students and young professionals each year through its fellowships, congressional internships, and the R2L NextGen high school program. For more information or to get involved, visit CHCI.org.
