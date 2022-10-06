Cannabis10x Launches Yet Another Top Cannabis Franchise Brand, DreamZ

Submit Release
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamz is a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchise chain that is taking the industry by storm together with the help of Cannabis10x franchise brokerage.

Dreamz has a strong founding team that is no newcomer to franchising or the cannabis industry. The founding team of Dreamz cannabis dispensary franchise is also the franchisor of the successful, multi-state, CBD franchise brand, CBD Pros USA. With their own cannabis cultivation facility and retail outlets, Dreamz is their own supplier and is positioned to franchise retail dispensaries across the United States.

Dreamz founder, John Fisher, emphasizes, "I'm really excited to work with Cannabis10x, they're a leader in the franchise industry and we're excited to meet with strong new franchisees”. Dreamz Cannabis offers franchisees a low cost, ease of entry in to the cannabis market with a solid franchisor and proven track record.

Dreamz Cannabis franchise offers three exclusive models catering to the experience of the franchisee:

• Management Model
• Conversion Model and the
• Standard Model

The Industry’s only Management Model is meant for franchisees who do not want to work in the day-to-day operations. A fully trained manager, well versed in the companies Standard Operating Procedures is assigned to your franchise location and runs the daily operations. This is a hands-free option for the franchisee.

The Conversion Model is meant for franchisees who want to enter a state that has not yet fully legalized THC cannabis and sets up a footprint of dispensary outlets that sell CBD while positioning for the license applications when the state opens up.

The Standard Model is for the franchisee to step in as the operator themselves and is a financially lean way to get started. You will be fully trained and run operations, hire your managers and staff.

Jason Tropf, Founder of Cannabis10x adds, "Dreamz is really a breakthrough franchise model in a breakthrough industry with an experienced management team boasting all profitable stores"

Cannabis10x, founded by Jason Tropf and Holly Ford, assists the average small business buyer who enters the market immediately realizes there is an advantage to franchising over the steep learning curve that the cannabis industry entails. Dreamz franchisees take advantage of resources that a newcomer would take years to acquire. Once part of the network, franchisees join an incredibly effective team. You'll be touring the facilities behind the scenes and receiving training from some of the best in the industry. You'll learn best-selling products and methods of doing business that help you avoid the traps by which most newcomers are ensnared. The ongoing support begins with assistance in acquiring a license, site selection, store build outs, best-selling inventory, employee training, grand opening and ongoing marketing; everything you need to stay fully compliant and profitable so that it's done right the first time based on extensive operational experience.

You'll join a core team of cannabis experts that are not only in the core business of product development and retailing but have extended networks that include public policy makers and legislators who wrote the cannabis bill in several states so you stay one step ahead of the game. This team is at your disposal to assist in everything required to run a tight, profitable business such as acquiring cannabis business licenses, safe banking relationships, award winning product development, vendors relations and more.

To reach Cannabis10x or schedule a discovery day with your Dreamz cannabis dispensary franchise and experience what it's like to own your own cannabis company please contact franchise@cannabis10x.com

About Cannabis10x
Cannabis10X and 10XFranchising were founded by Jason Tropf and Holly A Ford, the team that created an industry within an industry; Cannabis Franchising. Cannabis10X has a wealth of experience with a legal team headed by a multiple award-winning franchise attorney and operational experts that built iconic brands such as Sbarro’s, Five Guys and 7-11. 10X created an influential legal team to facilitate license sales and acquisitions and an exclusive in-house, cannabis-trained team of franchise brokers. 10X has worked with celebrities such as Cheech Marin and the quintessential Bruce Linton along with a host of billion dollar funds on Capital Raises.

Jason Tropf & Holly Ford
Cannabis10x Franchising
+1 (646) 741-4796
Cannabis10x Franchise Brokerage - Executive Team

